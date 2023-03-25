“Stop burying me ahead of time. Dying is absolutely not in my plans“. Thus reads the long message published on Telegram by Elvira Vikharevathe Russian opposition activist poisoned with heavy metal salts. The woman explains that she has kept silent on his condition for “reasonable and justified fears for safety of my life and of those who are close to me today”, and asks journalists to “treat his situation with understanding”. Finally he launches an appeal to those who will read his message: “The country is ruled by murderers and cowards, now I know better than anyone, on my own skin. Their power is based on despotism and fear. We must be strong in the face of the enemy.”

The activist, 32 years oldaddresses the one who poisoned her: “Do not hope, I will not give up my position, I won’t hide in a corner waiting for sympathy and I won’t shut up“. Instead, she thanks those who care about her and ask her to leave Russia, but asks them not to make her “a hero or a victim of the regime” because, “like many others, I have long since chosen the direction and I know that it is covered in mines”. And he adds that “for now I intend to stay in Russia”.

Then he addresses those who do not oppose out of fear, saying that “this is what Putin wants and its apparatus”, and we must forget the “toxic phrase” often repeated in these cases: “It doesn’t depend on me”. “If we want to breathe we must continue to resist – he says – indifference is the daughter of war and chaos, and today we are reaping its fruits”.