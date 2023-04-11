Russia plans overhaul of air defense forces to bolster Finnish border defenses

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-04-11 07:43

Chinanews.com, April 10 (Xinhua) According to Reuters, Lieutenant General Andrei Jemin, commander of the Russian air defense and anti-missile force and deputy commander in chief of the Aerospace Forces, said in an interview on the 10th that Russia plans to carry out military operations against the air defense force. Overhaul and will strengthen its air defense capabilities to counter threats posed by Finland’s entry into the NATO military alliance.

According to reports, since Russia launched a special military operation against Ukraine on February 24, 2022, it has entered a grueling artillery battle. The two sides have so far used a large number of drones and missiles to test each other’s air defense capabilities.

According to reports, Lieutenant General Jemin admitted in an interview with Russia’s “Red Star” on the 10th that Russia’s air defense forces faced some challenges in responding to the Ukrainian attack.

Lieutenant General Gemin said that Russia has added more than 50 mobile radar stations and A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft, patrolling 24 hours a day, and has added missiles and air defense facilities in areas adjacent to Ukraine. He disclosed that air defense units have been established in Russian-controlled regions of Ukraine to protect key installations and production of the RLK-MC anti-drone system has been ramped up.

Lieutenant-General Jermyn said there was no doubt that air defense reforms “are planned and will be implemented”. He pointed out that this is to strengthen the armed forces and is aimed at improving Russia’s air defense system.

Lieutenant General Jemin also said Russia would also strengthen its defenses since Finland, which shares a 1,300-kilometer border with Russia, joined NATO. “In these cases, air defenses are dealing with protecting the nation’s northwestern border in response to heightened threats.”