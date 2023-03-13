Russia found a way to play a few matches despite the UEFA suspension, will play in the tournament in Asia.

Source: Profimedia/SPUTNIK

UEFA has suspended Russia due to the war in Ukraine and in almost all sports it cannot compete because of this. The main examples of this are football and basketball, since it cannot compete with the best. That’s why she found a new way to still play a few matches in Asia.

As the Russian “Sport Express” reports, an agreement was reached with the Football Association of Central Asia and they will play several matches there despite the suspension. The opponents will not be as strong, as would be the case if they could play in the qualifiers for the European Championship, but they will be on the field.

Confirmation of that has arrived. “The Russian team will participate in the tournament. This is a championship under the auspices of the Central Asian Football Association. Last year, a friendly match was held between the national teams of Tajikistan and Russia, and then a memorandum on the cooperation of all associations was signed,” said Faridun Saliyev, spokesman for the Football Association of Tajikistan. Afghanistan, Iran, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan belong to the mentioned association.