An opposition policy, Elvira Vikhareva, was poisoned by heavy metal salts. Has 32 years old and fights against the government of Vladimir Putin. The Russian agency broke the news about Vikhareva Sota and the independent site Medusa: the poisoning dates back to a few months ago. In fact, it was the same 32-year-old who spoke of the symptoms that first manifested between the end of November and the beginning of December, and then returned in February. Among the problems experienced by the woman, increased heart rate, severe stomach pains, numbness in the extremities, muscle spasms, fainting and hair loss. Symptoms so aggressive and long lasting that they changed her appearance. Which is why she hasn’t shown her face in press interviews for a long time. Suspicious of her pains, the woman began to do a series of tests and blood tests, in which traces of chrome, a carcinogen.

Vikhareva’s political (obstacle) path

His was a tortuous political path. Obstacles upon obstacles. Last year he had tried to run for city council in his district of Moscow, but a court prevented him on the excuse of some bureaucratic irregularities. Same the year before. Originally from Irkutsk, in Siberia, the 32-year-old opponent has a degree in journalism and briefly worked in television. But shortly after she gave herself to the political struggle. Already in 2011 you had fought against electoral fraud. Then, in 2019 she joined the protests against the dozens of candidates excluded from the elections. In 2021 she ran for the State Duma, but she lost to the TV presenter and candidate of United Russia, Timofey Bazhenov.

