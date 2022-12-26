Russian Deputy Prime Minister Novak said,Russia prepares to restart the Yamal-Europe pipeline from Germany to Poland, restoring gas supplies to Europe via the pipeline. Previously, due to the impact of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the pipeline was suspended.

According to TASS and CNN reports on December 26, Novak stated that Russia is preparing to restart the “Yamal-Europe” pipeline to supply natural gas to Europe.

Novak added that European markets have not been closed to Russia for a long time. In the past 11 months of 2022, Russia’s LNG supply to Europe reached 19.4 billion cubic meters and is expected to reach 21 billion cubic meters by the end of this year.

Novak also pointed out that Europe has always faced a shortage of natural gas, and European consumers have been applying for an increase in natural gas supply. Novak said: “It is safe to say that Europe has a large demand for the gas we supply. Therefore, Russia continues to see Europe as a potential market for our products. It is clear that a large-scale operation has begun against us, And it ended up destroying the Nord Stream pipeline.”

According to reports, since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine conflict in February this year, Russia and Europe have been in an energy standoff. In May of this year, Gazprom stopped sending natural gas through the Yamal-Europe pipeline. At present, Russia supplies natural gas through the “Turk Stream” (TurkStream) pipeline operating at full capacity, which has a daily natural gas flow of about 42 million cubic meters.