Edward Snowden has obtained Russian citizenship: the Russian state news agency Tass claims this, citing a decree issued today by Putin. “Edward Joseph Snowden, born June 21, 1983 in the United States of America, is listed on the list of those who have received Russian citizenship,” writes Tass. Snowden is the ‘deep throat’ of the American NSA, the man who in 2013 revealed to the world the details of the top secret mass surveillance programs of the US and British governments