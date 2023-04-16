Home » Russia, Putin in Moscow Cathedral for Orthodox Easter – Corriere TV
(LaPresse) Russian President Vladimir Putin attended the Orthodox Easter service in the Cathedral of Christ the Savior in Moscow officiated by Patriarch Kirill.

In a dark suit and with a candle in hand, the head of the Kremlin attended the service together with the mayor of the capital Sergei Sobyanin. As already happened in previous years, the Russian president and the head of the Orthodox Church exchanged gifts for Easter eggs.

Here are the updates on the war in Ukraine (LaPresse/Ap)

April 16, 2023 – Updated April 16, 2023, 11:40 am

