MOSCA – “We have lost nothing and we will not lose anything. We have gained our sovereignty.” The Russian president Vladimir Putin once again he wanders what he calls the “sanctioning fever” of the West and the attempt to “maintain an old world order that is beneficial” only to the Western powers. Even at the cost of some economic “backlash”, what matters – and the reference is to the special military operation in Ukraine – is to have reaffirmed one’s sovereignty, one’s place in the world.