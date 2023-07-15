Russia, Putin’s revelation: “Prigozhin refused my offer. Wagner does not exist”

MOSCA – What did they say Vladimir Putin ed Evgeny Prigozhin June 29 in the Kremlin? It was the Russian president himself who revealed the background to the meeting that took place just five days after the Wagner mutiny in an interview with Andrei Kolesnikov of the Russian newspaper Kommersant.

He wanted to meet – he explained – Wagner’s fighters, who “fought with dignity” in Ukraine, but whose participation in the revolt was “deplorable”.

