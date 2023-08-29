Home » Russia, released the video of the American prisoner Paul Whelan- Corriere TV
World

Russia, released the video of the American prisoner Paul Whelan- Corriere TV

Russia, released the video of the American prisoner Paul Whelan- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Russia Today has released some footage showing the American citizen Paul Whelan in a penal colony: arrested in 2018, he is serving a 16-year sentence for espionage. Whelan is in a remote prison in Mordovia, a region 350 kilometers southeast of Moscow. The video shows Whelan standing among other inmates and working at a sewing machine in prison clothes. The US citizen refused to answer questions from TV: “You understand when I say I can’t do an interview, it means I can’t answer any questions,” Whelan told the reporter. The Biden administration hoped to secure Whelan’s release amid prisoner exchange negotiations that ultimately freed American basketball star Brittney Griner. (Ap/LaPresse)

August 29, 2023 – Updated August 29, 2023 , 09:39 am

