On Saturday, August 20, Russia announced the start of mass production of the hypersonic cruise missile Tsirkon. Kyiv reported that the Russian Black Sea Fleet exploded at its headquarters in Crimea.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said his department has started mass production of the Zircon missile. In addition, contracts worth nearly 50 billion rubles were signed at the Army Forum in 2022, while the production of the Kinzhal hypersonic missile will also continue.

According to Russian media in 2021, the “Zircon” missile is one of Russia’s most powerful missiles. The missile is launched from a submarine and can hit the United States.

On the other hand, Kyiv announced an explosion at the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the Crimean port city of Sevastopol.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense released scenes of the explosion producing smoke and accompanying the launch of anti-aircraft missiles.

On the other hand, Russia’s TASS news agency reported that the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea was attacked by a drone, but did not cause damage.

A U.S. official also said that the administration of President Joe Biden has imposed no restrictions on Kyiv’s use of long-range weapons provided by Washington, such as the Haimas missile system, against the Crimea.

He also said the U.S. neither encouraged nor prevented Ukraine from launching attacks in Crimea. According to him, how to choose military targets is up to Ukraine itself.

“Tank Hunter”

On the other hand, a senior official of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) said that the United States will provide Ukraine with 1,500 TOW anti-tank missiles from the Tank Hunter and 1,000 Javelins. missile. Aid to Kyiv included 16 105mm cannons and 36,000 rounds.

He revealed that the Biden administration has provided Ukraine with military aid worth a total of $10.6 billion. In addition, the United States will provide it with “HARM” (HARM) anti-radar missiles, and will provide additional military assistance worth $775 million, while the new round of military assistance to Kyiv also includes “HIMARS” (HIMARS) missiles system ammunition.

Notably, Washington announced its intention to supply Kyiv with anti-armor weapons and US TOW anti-tank missiles. The missile entered service in 1970 and has repeatedly appeared in the armies of some Western and Arab countries. The missile has also been used by armed opposition groups to counter attacks by Moscow-backed Syrian regime forces.

A new generation of TOW missiles has been successfully developed with a range of about 4 kilometers. The missile can be mounted on armored vehicles or off-road vehicles as well as mobile platforms, can carry warheads weighing 3 to 6 kg, and is controlled by a wired guidance system.

In its latest generation, the armor-piercing capability of the TOW missile has been increased from 430mm to 900mm. The armor-piercing capability of the second-generation TOW missile BGM-71E-3B can reach this level, and some people expect it to be priced at about $30,000.

The missile can be launched from a moving or stationary vehicle or even a helicopter and can fire 3 missiles in just 90 seconds.

Chemical weapon

On the other hand, on July 31, the Russian Ministry of Defense accused the Ukrainian army of using toxic chemicals on its troops in the Zaporozhye region.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said members of its troops developed severe symptoms of poisoning and were later transferred to a military hospital. The test results showed that it was a poisonous substance called “botulinum toxin type B”.

The foreign ministry also said it was preparing data backed by laboratory analysis results. These information documents can prove what they say is chemical terrorism committed by the Ukrainian side, and submit these documents to the Organization for the Prohibition of the Proliferation of Chemical Weapons.

On the other hand, the Russian Defense Ministry said that in an airstrike in Kharkiv, Russian troops killed 20 American mercenaries.

The Defense Ministry said the men were among more than 800 Ukrainian soldiers and militants killed in a Russian military attack on Friday, Aug. 19.

Minister Shoigu blamed the United States and NATO, saying they are responsible for what Ukraine is going through today.

During a meeting on the outskirts of Moscow, Shoigu said that, as he said, after the collapse of the Soviet Union, the United States did its best to turn Ukraine into a country hostile to Russia.

Guterres in Turkey

UN Secretary-General António Guterres thanked Turkey for its important role in the Ukrainian grain transport agreement.

The remarks were made during a joint press conference between the Secretary-General and Turkish Defense Minister Hurus Akar during their visit to the Joint Coordination Center for Food Transport Matters under the Istanbul Agreement.

“The current progress in Istanbul and Odessa, Ukraine is only the most salient part of the solution,” Guterres noted. “The other part is this comprehensive agreement, whereby those Russian food and fertilizers that are not subject to sanctions can enter unhindered.” Global market.”

He also stressed the importance of cooperation between governments and the private sector. “If there is not enough fertilizer in 2022, there may not be enough food in 2023,” he said.

Guterres said that every member of the delegation serving the Joint Coordination Centre worked with dedication and professionalism, and used their skills to support this important work with enthusiasm.

Earlier, the UN Secretary-General boarded an experimental ship in the Sea of ​​Marmara to sail alongside the World Food Programme’s BRAVE COMMANDER.

Loaded with more than 23,000 tonnes of wheat at the Ukrainian port of Yuzhnyy, the ship is carrying cargo to the Horn of Africa, aimed at helping those on the brink of starvation.

Guterres also said that more than 650,000 metric tons of grain and other food items have been shipped around the world.

On July 27, 2021, the Coordination Center was established in Istanbul to ensure the safety of food shipments from Ukrainian ports. The center includes representatives from Turkey, Ukraine, Russia and the United Nations.