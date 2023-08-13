Home » Russia Rewrites History: New Textbooks Present Kremlin-Approved Narratives
Russia Rewrites History: New Textbooks Present Kremlin-Approved Narratives

Russian high school students are set to receive new history textbooks that promote Kremlin-approved narratives about the conflict in Ukraine and the rivalry with the West. The textbooks, aimed at 17-year-olds and covering the period from 1945 to the present, blame the United States for the war in Ukraine and include a quote from President Vladimir Putin falsely stating that “Russia did not initiate any military action.” The books also contain sections titled “confrontation with the West,” “Ukraine is a neo-Nazi state,” and “Russia is a country of heroes.” The initiative is part of a broader effort by the Russian government to shape the younger generation’s understanding of the war and Russia’s role in the world.

The textbooks, which were formally launched by Education Minister Sergei Kravtsov on Monday, will be delivered to schools by September 1. Kravtsov also announced that textbooks for other grades will be revised for the 2024-25 school year. The transformation of Russia’s portrayal of Ukraine and the world in the textbooks underscores Putin’s determination to rewrite Russia’s past and present itself as the victorious aggressor.

Critics argue that the government’s manipulation of history education goes beyond the schools and will extend to universities, leading to the degradation of historical knowledge. The rewriting of history serves the government’s political agenda and aims to convince Russians that they are the victims, not the aggressors in Ukraine. Independent historians and teachers fear reprisals for speaking out against the government’s actions.

The chapter on the war in Ukraine portrays it as a “special military operation” and justifies Russia’s involvement. It includes direct quotes from Putin’s speeches and places blame on the United States for the conflict. The chapter also glorifies Russian soldiers and emphasizes bravery and sacrifice for the Fatherland. The textbooks warn students to be wary of independent journalists and Western media, alleging that they engage in manipulation and dissemination of fake news about Ukraine.

The textbooks also cover recent events such as the withdrawal of foreign companies from Russia in response to the invasion. Critics argue that this is not suitable for history textbooks and that history should focus on understanding the past rather than describing ongoing events. The books include leading questions that steer students towards certain answers and promote a specific narrative.

The new textbooks were edited by Vladimir Medinsky, an ultra-conservative nationalist who has been criticized by historians. Medinsky has found favor with Putin, who has shown a keen interest in historical revisionism. Russian officials have praised the textbooks as a tool to protect Russian traditions. The completion of the new textbooks is a significant achievement for Russian bureaucrats who have been working to respond to Putin’s criticisms of the old textbooks.

Over the past decade, Russian history textbooks have undergone significant changes in their portrayal of Ukraine. References to Ukraine’s own history and common roots with Russia have dwindled, replaced by terms that emphasize Russia’s dominance over Ukraine. The textbooks now describe Ukraine as “a part of” Russia, reflecting the government’s desire to rewrite history and assert its control over Ukraine’s narrative.

