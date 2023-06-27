Russia said it intercepted Ukrainian tactical missiles and Ukrainian said it attacked Russian military command post-News Center-Nanhai Net

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 25th local time, stating that the Russian army repelled multiple attacks by the Ukrainian army in the directions of Donetsk, Bonliman, Zaporozhye, Kupyansk, and Kherson, and hit the Ukrainian army. Targets such as ammunition depots. The Russian air defense forces also intercepted the Ukrainian “Dot-U” tactical missiles, “Hippocampus” rockets and multiple drones.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report stating that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army continued to concentrate its main forces in the directions of Hongliman, Bahmut, and Marinka. The Ukrainian army attacked military targets such as the Russian command post, ammunition depots, and electronic warfare systems, conducted multiple air strikes on Russian positions, and intercepted Russian missiles, drones, and other targets.

Original title: Russia claims to intercept Ukrainian tactical missiles, Uzbekistan claims to attack Russian military command post

Editor in charge: Fang Shiying

