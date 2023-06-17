Home » Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone overnight – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone overnight – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

  1. Russia says it destroyed Ukrainian drone overnight Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. Ukrainian army wants to attack Russian officials at Russian oil refinery: shoot down 3 drones RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. [Russia-Uzbekistan War]Ukrainian drones tried to attack oil pipeline refinery stations, but were repelled by Russian forces | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
  4. Ukrainian counteroffensive latest situation: Russian rockets hit industrial facilities, countries plan to provide shells to help Uputin’s cold-faced defense minister is the strongest in the world?Military Network: 22 T-90M tanks were blown up SOH_NEWS_CN
  5. Russia fires missiles and drones over Ukraine, killing at least six Wall Street Journal
