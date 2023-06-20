Russia says it shot down Ukrainian military helicopter

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian helicopter, Ukraine says it struck Russian military target

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-20 08:19

CCTV news client news The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 19th local time, saying that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army used sea-based high-precision weapons to attack the warehouses of the Ukrainian army storing foreign military equipment, , Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and other directions repelled multiple attacks by the Ukrainian army, causing losses of Ukrainian personnel and equipment. The Russian air defense forces intercepted multiple “Hippocampus” rockets from the Ukrainian army and shot down a Mi-8 helicopter and several UAVs from the Ukrainian army.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report stating that the Russian army continued to concentrate its main forces in the directions of Hongliman, Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, and Marinka. The Ukrainian army attacked important military targets such as the Russian command post, ammunition depots, fuel depots, and air defense missile systems, and also intercepted Russian missiles, drones and other targets.

