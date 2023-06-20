Home » Russia says it shot down Ukrainian military helicopter
World

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian military helicopter

by admin

Russia says it shot down Ukrainian helicopter, Ukraine says it struck Russian military target

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-20 08:19

CCTV news client news The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report on the 19th local time, saying that in the past 24 hours, the Russian army used sea-based high-precision weapons to attack the warehouses of the Ukrainian army storing foreign military equipment, , Donetsk, Zaporozhye, Kherson and other directions repelled multiple attacks by the Ukrainian army, causing losses of Ukrainian personnel and equipment. The Russian air defense forces intercepted multiple “Hippocampus” rockets from the Ukrainian army and shot down a Mi-8 helicopter and several UAVs from the Ukrainian army.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report stating that the Russian army continued to concentrate its main forces in the directions of Hongliman, Bakhmut, Avdeyevka, and Marinka. The Ukrainian army attacked important military targets such as the Russian command post, ammunition depots, fuel depots, and air defense missile systems, and also intercepted Russian missiles, drones and other targets.

See also  Cop26, Timmermans: "Historic result. My vote is 9"

You may also like

Environmental activists on Trgovska Gora | Info

The disappearance of Kata and the responsibilities of...

Matteo Di Pietro’s uncle and lawyer acquits his...

Explosions in Zaporizhzhia, alarm in 10 regions

How much does a 1000 euro loan cost...

Macron: the Italian-French missiles operating in Ukraine

Progress in Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Russia claims to repel...

in the courtroom in prison for a new...

What does Nikita look like today | Fun

Road test and reviews of the new Renault...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy