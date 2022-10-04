Global Current Affairs

49uoiNGRmN5 article 53 killed in bombing of education center in Afghan capital <a data-ail="558640" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49uodA2rWRM article US stocks rose, European stocks rose, oil prices rose, gold prices rose! What happened this night? <a data-ail="558640" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49uocLuOHYz article Over 100 people have died! This hurricane may affect U.S. GDP growth… <a data-ail="558640" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/category/world/" >world</a>.huanqiu.com

49umpG8VvQA article Full of security!During the National Day holiday, the armed police zipper-style “human wall” protects safety mil.huanqiu.com

49ujbFlsza F. article Russia says strike against Ukrainian troops, Ukrainian says it continues to advance in the south mil.huanqiu.com

49rFkfOvbqk article Indian media: India’s new chief of defense staff is an “expert on <a data-ail="558640" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> affairs” oversea.huanqiu.com

49upCEwywTN article From 0-24:00 on October 3, Gansu added 14 new cases of asymptomatic infection <a data-ail="558640" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49up5FG6NDU article Central Meteorological Observatory: The cold wave hits the central and eastern temperature and the temperature in the south is about to end. <a data-ail="558640" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >china</a>.huanqiu.com

49uK385xxRj article look up! Beijing this evening, the sky is picturesque! society.huanqiu.com

49uCDWAB2YL article “I’m drinking medicinal wine, so it can’t be counted as drunk driving, right?” society.huanqiu.com

49ofnODkGOo article Editorial: Europe should have the courage to face the problems behind the “turn to the right” opinion.huanqiu.com