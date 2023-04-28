Russia set up a barricade Dragon’s Teeth | Info

Russian forces have placed “Dragon’s Teeth” barricades on the front line ahead of the announced counter-offensive of Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin installed an anti-tank gun defensive barricade “Dragon’s Teeth” on the front line of the planned counter-offensive of Ukraine in the spring. The anti-tank trenches near the occupied city of Polokhi in southeastern Ukraine stretch for 30 km (19 miles).

Behind are rows of “Dragon’s Teeth” concrete barricades. Further back are defensive trenches in which Russian troops will be positioned, the Independent reports.

The defenses visible in satellite images taken by Capella Space are part of a vast network of Russian fortifications running from western Russia across eastern Ukraine and on to Crimea, built in anticipation of a major Ukrainian attack.

Earlier, Russian forces attacked the city of Bahmutthe focal point of their efforts to seize eastern Ukraine’s industrial Donbas region for months, and the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary force said Ukrainian troops were arriving ahead of an “inevitable” counter-offensive.

The General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces said in a report on Facebook that the fighting had engulfed Bakhmut and nearby areas. It said Russian forces had failed to advance on two villages in the northwest. At least a dozen localities came under Russian fire.

