OXFORD – MOSCOW – “The negotiating offer by Putin it only serves to buy him time, to reorganize his troops. Meanwhile the country is indoctrinating the younger generations on a scale never seen before.” Are the words of Grigory B. Yudinprofessor of political philosophy at the School of Social Sciences of Mosca and public opinion expert, one of the few intellectuals still free in Russia, who warned in 2021 that Putin’s intention