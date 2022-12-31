Home World Russia, sociologist Grigory Yudin: “Indoctrination of young people never seen before by Putin”
World

Russia, sociologist Grigory Yudin: “Indoctrination of young people never seen before by Putin”

by admin
Russia, sociologist Grigory Yudin: “Indoctrination of young people never seen before by Putin”

OXFORD – MOSCOW – “The negotiating offer by Putin it only serves to buy him time, to reorganize his troops. Meanwhile the country is indoctrinating the younger generations on a scale never seen before.” Are the words of Grigory B. Yudinprofessor of political philosophy at the School of Social Sciences of Mosca and public opinion expert, one of the few intellectuals still free in Russia, who warned in 2021 that Putin’s intention

See also  Global new cases exceed 500,000 in a single day, 1 in 500 Americans die of new coronary pneumonia

You may also like

Epidemic situation in China: WHO urges to share...

Southwest Airlines is close to returning to normal...

North Korea launches three short-range missiles into the...

Putin signs presidential decree allowing buyers from “unfriendly...

Fireworks shows, concerts, exhibitions…”Happy Changsha, Charming Star City”...

Skyrocketing energy bills add to hardship for UK...

Humility lesson for those who think they are...

The “Moon Museum” exhibited in London, UK, attracts...

China’s CCP virus spreads and more countries adopt...

Barbara Walters has died. Farewell to the Lady...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy