The US Senate unanimously approved a non-binding resolution asking the Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken to designate Russia as the sponsor state of terrorism for actions in Chechnya, Georgia, Syria and Ukraine which have caused “the deaths of countless men, women and children”. This is what the website of the New York Times.

A similar measure had been introduced in the Chamber. However, the power to designate a terrorist sponsor state rests with the State Department. In any case, the Senate’s approval of the resolution puts even more pressure from Congress on the Biden administration to add Russia to a list of terrorist sponsoring states that includes Cuba, North Korea, Iran and Syria. Congress has approved over $ 50 billion in aid to Ukraine.

The vote was greeted with satisfaction by the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, who wrote on Telegram: “I want to thank the American senators who unanimously approved the resolution calling on the US State Department to recognize Russia as a state. sponsor of terrorism. You can take any day in Ukraine after February 24 to see that no one in the world invests more in terrorism than Russia. This really needs a global legal response. And there is no rational reason for it. such a reaction should not occur, particularly in the United States. “