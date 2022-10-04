Original title: Russia strikes many Ukrainian troops Ukraine launches multiple air strikes on Russian troops

The Russian Ministry of Defense announced on October 2 that the Russian army carried out strikes on Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in many places on the same day. Ukraine said that the Ukrainian Air Force launched multiple strikes on Russian military targets.

On the 2nd local time, the Russian Ministry of Defense issued a battle report saying that the Russian army used missiles to hit Ukrainian personnel and military equipment in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. The Russian Aerospace Forces launched an air strike on the Ukrainian army in the direction of Bonliman, and multiple tanks and infantry fighting vehicles were hit. In addition, the Russian army also hit Ukrainian personnel, tanks and other military equipment in the direction of Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog.

On the same day, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces issued a battle report saying that the Ukrainian Air Force launched multiple air strikes on the 2nd, targeting Russian air defense systems and other military targets. In addition, the Ukrainian army used artillery and multiple rocket launchers to hit multiple Russian command posts and ammunition depots and other facilities. The Ukrainian army also repelled the Russian army’s attack in 7 places including Bakhmut.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Mariar said on the 2nd that 24 detainee exchanges have been carried out between Ukraine and Russia, and a total of more than 800 Ukrainian personnel have returned from Russia through exchanges. The Russian side did not disclose the specific information of the personnel exchange between the two sides.