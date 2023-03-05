China News Agency, Beijing, March 4th. Comprehensive news: According to Russian media reports on the 3rd, Russia has launched an investigation into the attack on the Russian border area. Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized the issue of anti-terrorism security in related meetings. US President Biden met with German Chancellor Scholz at the White House on the 3rd, and the two sides focused on the situation in Ukraine.

Russia strongly condemns border attacks and NATO aid to Ukraine

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement on the 3rd, strongly condemning the attack in the Bryansk region on the Russian border.

The statement said Ukrainian saboteurs committed an outrageous act of “terrorism” in which “terrorists” infiltrated Russian territory, killed two civilians and seriously injured an 11-year-old boy. The statement also stated that the attack used weapons provided by NATO, so the countries that provided weapons to Ukraine were identified as “accomplices and sponsors of terrorism”, and Russia will hold the criminals accountable.

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Ambassador to the United States Antonov said that the perpetrators of the “terrorist attack” in Bryansk Oblast were encouraged by the support of the United States, and the United States is responsible for the incident. He also said that all foreign weapons entering Ukraine would be destroyed.

Russian media reported that Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized anti-terrorism security issues at a meeting of the Standing Committee of the Russian Federation Security Council on the 3rd.

Russian President’s Press Secretary Peskov said on the 3rd that Russia is investigating the “terrorist attack” in Bryansk Oblast and will take measures to prevent militants from sneaking into Russia from Ukraine.

Biden, Scholz White House meeting focuses on Ukraine situation

According to the US White House website, US President Biden met with visiting German Chancellor Scholz at the White House on the 3rd. The two sides focused on the importance of providing various assistance to Ukraine and exchanged views on other global issues.

CNN, Reuters and other sources quoted senior US government officials as reporting that the primary purpose of the meeting was to give the leaders of the US and Germany an opportunity to conduct specific coordination on the Ukraine issue. Some U.S. officials believe that Germany is still “too cautious” compared with other Western countries.

CNN reported that during the talks, Scholz may propose to Biden that he is discussing with the leaders of other European countries to provide security guarantees to Ukraine in order to start the peace negotiation process.

Agence France-Presse reported on the 3rd that there were deep-seated frictions between the United States and Germany on the Ukraine issue, such as whether to provide Ukraine with main battle tanks, the explosion of the “Beixi” natural gas pipeline, and Germany’s unfair green subsidies to the United States in the “Inflation Reduction Act”. concerns etc.

US announces $400 million in military aid to Ukraine

The U.S. State Department issued a statement on the 3rd local time, saying that the U.S. announced that it would provide Ukraine with another 400 million U.S. dollars in military aid, including the “Hippocampus” multiple rocket launcher system, the “Bradley” infantry fighting vehicle, armored bridge vehicles and multiple military aids. Ammunition etc.

The statement also said that more than 50 countries are currently providing support to Ukraine.

According to reports from the Associated Press and the American Broadcasting Corporation, the United States provided eight armored bridge-building vehicles to Ukraine for the first time. The armored bridge erecting vehicle is mainly used to erect temporary bridges, allowing combat vehicles and personnel to quickly pass through obstacles such as rivers and ditches. According to reports, Russian-Ukrainian troops are currently facing off on both sides of the Dnieper River.

President of the European Parliament visits Ukraine

According to the Ukrainian National News Agency reported on the 4th, the President of the European Parliament Metso La visited Ukraine and held talks with the Speaker of the Ukrainian Supreme Rada (Parliament) Stefanchuk. The two sides discussed issues such as Ukraine’s accession to the European Union, EU aid to Ukraine and sanctions against Russia. (over)