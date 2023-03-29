The Russia carried out an anti-ship missile test in Mar of the Japan: this was announced by the Ministry of Defence of Moscow, which then released the images of the exercise. Two naval units launched a simulated missile attack on a mock enemy warship about 100 kilometers away. The target, according to the Ministry, was successfully hit by two Moskit cruise missiles. The Moskit is a supersonic anti-ship cruise missile with conventional and nuclear warhead capabilities, it is capable of destroying a ship within a radius of 120 kilometers.

The exercise – held in Peter the Great Bay in the Sea of ​​Japan – follows Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s surprise visit to Ukraine on Tuesday. On the same day, two Russian strategic bombers, capable of carrying nuclear weapons, flew over waters off the Japanese coast for more than seven hours in what Moscow called a “planned flight”. Earlier this month, Russia also conducted exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan, also known as the East Sea, with a submarine striking a land target more than 1,000 kilometers away with a Kalibr cruise missile, the same type as missile that Moscow uses regularly in its war in Ukraine.