Evan Gershkovich, the Wall Street Journal journalist arrested in Ekaterinburg for espionage, will remain under arrest in Russia for at least two months, until May 29th. This was decided by the Lefortovo Court in Moscow, as specified by its press service to the RIA Novosti agency. Gershkovich was picked up by plainclothes security officers at a restaurant in Yekaterinburg and loaded into a minivan. The journalist’s face was covered with a sweater while he was being taken to the car, writes the Washington Post, reconstructing the methods of the detention on the basis of information gathered by the local media. Gershkovich would later be flown to Moscow.

According to law enforcement, his case is marked “top secret.” The security service claims that Gershkovich “was collecting classified information on the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military industrial complex”.

The movements of the reporter

According to the independent website Mediazona, Gershkovich was working on an article on the Wagner group. His latest article from Moscow, published earlier this week, spoke of the slowdown in the Russian economy due to Western sanctions imposed when Russian troops invaded Ukraine. In addition to Ekaterinburg, the American journalist had gone to Nizhny Tagil, another Russian city where there is a plant of the Uralvagonzavod defense industry, which produces tanks. The independent site Meduza writes it quoting “Western journalists who work in Moscow”.

Local media in the Ural region cite a fixer, Yaroslav Shirshikov, who accompanied the journalist on his visit to Ekaterinburg. According to Shirshikov, Gershkovich had traveled to this city to gather information on the attitude of the population towards the conflict in Ukraine and the Wagner military company. Asked for a comment by a journalist of the Daily Beast, the founder of Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, replied in a sarcastic tone: «If you want I can check the torture room of my house to see if he is here, but I don’t think I saw him. among the dozens of American journalists I keep there». Yesterday, Meduza writes, rumors spread that a man had been stopped by the security forces in the Bukowski Grill restaurant in Yekaterinburg and taken away with his head covered by a sweater. According to Shirshikov it was precisely the American journalist.

Wsj: no espionage



The Wall Street Journal has “vehemently denied” the espionage allegations made by Moscow against its journalist. “The Wall Street Journal vehemently rejects the allegations of the Russian security services and calls for the immediate release of Evan Gershkovich, a reliable and conscientious journalist,” the paper said in a statement. “We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family.”