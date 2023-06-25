Russia, the departure of Wagner’s mercenaries from Rostov acclaimed by the crowd

Wagner’s mercenaries have left Rostov among the cheers from the crowd: videos document it. In the clips you can see the military who si ritirano da Rostov while groups of civilians along the streets cheer and cheer on the fighters. Other footage documents the public support shown to the group of mercenaries in the city in recent hours. Applause from dozens of residents to the chorus “Wagner! Wagner!” outside the military headquarters which was previously captured by the rebel mercenary group. The images show people cheering the troops as they leave the city. The withdrawal takes place after that Yevgeny Prigozhinthe head of the Wagner group, canceled the advance of his troops towards Moscow.

