In Moscow there is no mention of it, but there is a draft. On Telegram, on social networks: the Russian “war party” is shocked, disappointed, angry. The Special Operation, which was already plodding along, now smells of defeat. The daring retreat in Izjum has cracked the certainties and, for the first time since the invasion of Ukraine began, even the Russian nationalists are beginning to betray nervousness, to hiss accusations.