The Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova, who became famous last March for showing a sign live on Russian television against the military operation in Ukraine, has released a video on her Telegram channel in which she admits to having run away because she believes herself innocent. Ovisannikova was under house arrest on charges of spreading false news against the Russian armed forces, but, according to her husband, she fled on October 1, taking her 11-year-old daughter with her.