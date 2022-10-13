Rosneft said on the 13th that the leakage of the Polish section of the “Friendship” pipeline did not lead to a drop in Russian supplies to Poland or Germany.

Polish oil pipeline operator PERN issued a statement on social media on the 12th, saying that on the evening of the 11th, a leak was detected in one of the two oil pipelines in the western section of the “Friendship” pipeline, which is the main route for transporting crude oil to Germany. At present, the cause of the incident is not known, the pumping of the leaking line has been shut down, and the other line is operating normally. Mateusz Berger, the Polish government’s state secretary for strategic energy infrastructure, later said there was no reason to infer that the leak was caused by sabotage. On the same day, Polish Internal Security Agency spokesman Zaren said that the scale of the leak is not enough to threaten Poland’s security, but the final investigation result should be determined as soon as possible.

The “Friendship” pipeline was built during the Soviet era and started in central Russia, transporting crude oil from oil fields in western Siberia to major European refineries. The pipeline is divided into two branch lines. The northern line with a large transportation volume enters Poland and Germany through Belarus; the southern line passes through Ukraine to Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic. The “Friendship” pipeline can transport up to 2 million barrels of crude oil per day, but in recent months, due to the deterioration of Russian-European relations, the oil transport volume of the two lines has been greatly reduced.