The video captures a group of cold men. Balaclava, cigarette and gun in hand, under a leaden sky, in uniform in front of a train of the Russian railways. “We are in the Belgorod region – says a voiceover – we are 500, armed. But they haven’t assigned us anywhere. We spent a week treated like beasts, absolutely like beasts… ». Without any financial support, sleeping in the open: «And now – adds a second voice while others agree – we don’t know who, where, where we will go, to which department we will be assigned. We are of no use to anyone ».

A man approaches and shows an old magazine: «They put weapons in our hands, but they are not registered. We eat what we buy ourselves, we spent a lot of money just on food. Not to mention the ammunition, or the bulletproof vest ». In a Telegram channel, some wives talk about $ 2,500 bills to buy the necessary equipment. They add tampons and sanitary towels, to stop the blood in case of wounds or to soothe the sores.

Inadequate conditions

Since the Kremlin ordered the partial mobilization to reinforce troops in difficulty on the Ukrainian front on 21 September, all attention has been focused on the flight across the border of tens of thousands of Russians, now more numerous than the 300,000 men that the Ministry of Defense has proposed to enlist. At the same time, the authorities were forced to admit the mistakes made in the indiscriminate hunt for reservists and new recruits, with the most distant regions, the less influential ethnic groups and the poorest social groups forced to make the heaviest contribution. But now the testimonies coming from places like Belgorod – a few kilometers from the Ukrainian border – are the most dramatic proof of the inadequate conditions in which the new soldiers who should help Moscow regain the initiative in the war find themselves.

In the wake of the first video, released online by investigative journalists from The Insider project, others have appeared. “We are not going anywhere, we go on strike. Let them all go to … – warns a soldier -. We expect help from you, authorities. We lived on the street, and on the second day already 90% of the people who are here have fallen ill with Covid ».

The debate of military analysts

The revolt of the recruits ignites the debate of Russian military analysts. Some suspect that the video is a provocation to discredit the generals in command in Ukraine, which is the work of Wagner’s militiamen and their leader, Evghenij Prigozhin, now in open conflict with Defense Minister Serghej Shoigu for the unsuccessful conduct of the war. But testimonies similar to these are multiplying: and according to the American Institute for War Studies, Vladimir Putin is preparing to ask for the head of Shoigu, a scapegoat both for the way in which this call to arms was organized and, above all, , for the defeats that the Russians are recording in Donbass and on the Kherson front, to the south.