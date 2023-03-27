After the release of audio, the Russian music producer Iosif Prigozhin he denied it was her voice, claiming it was recreated and replaced by a artificial intelligence software. But according to the opposition site Vazhnie Istoriiwhich mentions “a source” within the security servicesthe phone call between the producer and the Azerbaijani billionaire Farhad Akhmedov it is authentic. During the conversation, which allegedly took place two months ago, the two criticized heavily Vladimir Putin for its operation in Ukraine. “Putin he buried the Russiahe fucked everyone and everything, the whole Village, the entire population,” the two say, as they report Novaya Gazeta Europa and the Ukrainian media. Then they evaluate the Russian leadership, share the vision of gloomy prospects for the Russiathey appear frightened by sanctions and show acute dissatisfaction with what is happening in connection with the aggression against theUkraine highlighting what they believe is the prevailing mood among the Russian elite.

“There is no doubt that they have screwed up….and the country”, says the interlocutor who seems to be Iosif Prigozhin. “They are blaming Sergey Shoigu for all. They’re calling him a piece of m….a, obviously behind his back,” she says. The man who appears to be the oligarch Akhmedov recommend to Prigozhin to “sell everything”, and complains that his card has been blocked, while his boat “rots” “they write that I am a dear friend of Putin! Fan….or. Last I saw Putin it was in 2008”. Iosif Prigozhin he denied that he was one of the two speaking in the recording and stated: “As I listened to the audio, I too almost believed it was me, today’s technologies, networks can be used to fake not just a voice but a conversation “, he said. The audio leaked a few weeks ago, but has only now made it to the media.

For his part Prigozhin, in an interview with the site Your fontsays he does not remember the conversation cited but is convinced that the leaked audio is “a combination of sentences spoken” by him in different conversations and other “generated” artificially. The manufacturer claims that it is something “made on purpose to create a split among people in sight”. “I support ours president, I respect that personally,” he adds Prigozhinwhich says it also supports the in operation Ukraine Why Putin “He had no other choice.” What is happening in Ukrainethe producer continues, “is clearly provoked by the United States” e Volodymyr Zelensky “it is used as a tool to fight Putin and Russia.” Requested for a comment on the conversationthe head of the militia Wagner, Yevegny Prigozhin (who is not related to the producer), said he “is fully entitled” to Iosif Prigozhin say whatever he wants on the phone, “but the fact that he started apologizing” shows that “he’s a complete jerk”.