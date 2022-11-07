Home World Russia, the (unsuccessful) joke of Prigozhin, head of the troll factory: “We interfere in the US elections”
World

Russia, the (unsuccessful) joke of Prigozhin, head of the troll factory: “We interfere in the US elections”

by admin
Russia, the (unsuccessful) joke of Prigozhin, head of the troll factory: “We interfere in the US elections”

MOSCA – It was a simple “ironic comment”, as the Russian news agency wrote Ria Novosti, but the timing isn’t funny at all. “We have interfered (in the US elections), we are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” reads the profile VKontaktethe Russian equivalent of Facebook, of the press service of Concord, the company of the Russian entrepreneur Evgeny Prigozhinhead of the private military company Wagner and – according to various surveys – also of the so-called St. Petersburg “troll factory”.

See also  Taiwan: Nancy Pelosi's plane landed in Taipei

You may also like

34 injured in South Korean train derailment

From NATO to Ukraine, US ammunition used in...

Greta Thunberg ready to pass the baton to...

Irish study finds that “long new crown” patients...

Ships of migrants, irritation in the Scholz government...

Pope to French Bishops’ Conference: Church should care...

Tripoli, one evening at the theater in Italian...

Russian propaganda shows Italian bullets for Ukraine

The maintenance of the yachts seized from the...

Iran, after the protests, demanded the death penalty...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy