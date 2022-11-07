MOSCA – It was a simple “ironic comment”, as the Russian news agency wrote Ria Novosti, but the timing isn’t funny at all. “We have interfered (in the US elections), we are interfering and will continue to interfere. Carefully, precisely, surgically and in our own way, as we know how to do,” reads the profile VKontaktethe Russian equivalent of Facebook, of the press service of Concord, the company of the Russian entrepreneur Evgeny Prigozhinhead of the private military company Wagner and – according to various surveys – also of the so-called St. Petersburg “troll factory”.