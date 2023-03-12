Home World Russia threatens Ukraine over petition to rename Russian Federation | Info
The former president of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev, announced that Ukraine is in for a harsh response due to the Ukrainian government’s initiative to rename Russia.

The Ukrainian government allegedly launched a petition on Friday to rename the Russian Federation, the “Jerusalem Post” writes. To this day it is alleged signed by a little more than 25,000 people, and former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev strongly reacted to that initiative, stating that Russia will rename Ukraine.

Medvedev compared Ukraine to Nazi Germany and suggested that Ukraine be renamed “Pig Bandera Reich“. The aforementioned Ukrainian petition accuses Russia of stealing the identity of all Russians in Eastern Europe, calls on “Ukrainians to take back their history and identity”.

Medvedev responded to the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky on his “Twitter” account. Medvedev called the Ukrainian president “the main Nazi in Kiev” with a warning that Russia will respond to Ukraine.

(Zelensky) ordered to consider the official renaming of Russia to Muscovy. What would be our answer? Renaming Ukraine as well, but not to Ukroland, and definitely not to Little Russia. Only in Pig Bandera Reich. Exactly“, Medvedev wrote on his “Twitter” profile.

Medvedev used the “Pig Bandera Reich” because Stepan Bandera, a wartime Ukrainian right-wing leader whose organization collaborated with Nazi Germany during World War II. Zelensky stated that he is aware of the “international consequences” if he renames Russia, but he certainly ordered a “revision” of the launched petition Prime Minister Denis Šmihal.

