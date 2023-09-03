Russia Thwarts Ukraine’s Attack on Crimea Bridge, US to Provide Depleted Uranium Bombs: Latest Developments

Progress in Russia-Ukraine Situation: Russia Claims Repelling Ukraine’s Attack on Crimea Bridge

China News Agency, Beijing, September 2 – The Russian Ministry of Defense announced that it successfully intercepted multiple attempts by Ukraine to attack the Crimea Bridge. Meanwhile, foreign media reports suggest that the United States will be supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium bombs.

According to the reports from “Russia Today” and TASS news agency, the Russian Ministry of Defense stated that Ukraine attempted to attack the Crimea Bridge multiple times from the evening of September 1 to the early morning of September 2 local time, but was effectively stopped by Russia. In the incident, a Ukrainian drone was destroyed at around 2:10 am, followed by the destruction of an unmanned boat at around 2:20 am. As a precautionary measure, traffic on the Crimea Bridge was suspended on the evening of September 1 and resumed after 3 am on September 2.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also revealed that the Ukrainian army had attempted to launch drone attacks on the Russian mainland. At approximately 11 pm on September 1, Russia intercepted a Ukrainian drone in the Belgorod Oblast.

Ukrainian President’s Office advisor, Podolyak, announced on September 1 that drone attacks on Russian territory would be increased. “The hostilities are gradually shifting to the Russian mainland,” he stated.

In response, the Russian army reported the use of rockets and artillery to attack the Ukrainian drone control center on the Udon battlefield in the south of Donetsk, according to a report by TASS news agency on September 2.

In another development, it has been confirmed by two U.S. officials that the United States will be supplying Ukraine with depleted uranium bombs for the first time, as reported by Reuters. The new military aid package to Ukraine worth between $240 million and $375 million, which includes these bombs, is expected to be announced next week. The depleted uranium bombs are primarily used for damaging armored targets such as tanks, potentially posing a threat to Russian tanks. It should be noted that Britain has already supplied Ukraine with depleted uranium bombs earlier this year.

Furthermore, President Putin announced that the Russian Federation would allocate nearly 2 trillion rubles (approximately $20.8 billion) for the development and reconstruction of Donetsk and other regions that have signed a treaty with Russia, according to TASS News Agency on September 1. Putin emphasized that the first phase of construction should focus on improving social affairs, infrastructure, and restoring cultural, industrial, and agricultural sectors. He also stated that Russia will ensure the necessary security conditions in these areas.

In other news, Russian President Putin is scheduled to meet with Turkish President Erdogan in Sochi on September 4, according to the Russian Satellite News Agency. The meeting is expected to cover mutually beneficial cooperation and international issues, with a potential discussion on reviving the Black Sea grain transportation agreement, as suggested by Reuters.

The situation between Russia and Ukraine remains highly tense, and these recent developments reflect ongoing challenges as both sides continue to assert their positions.