Russia towards the renewal of the UN agreement on wheat but only for 60 days

Russia towards the renewal of the UN agreement on wheat but only for 60 days

Moscow is reducing time horizons on the grain front: it will not oppose the extension of the agreement which guarantees the security of Ukrainian exports from three Black Sea ports. And yet the agreement, mediated by Turkey and the United Nations and in force since last July will remain valid for only 60 days. At the first deadline, in November, the agreement between Russians and Ukrainians was extended for four months.

Since the start of the initiative, the UN calculates, 24.1 million tons of wheat and corn have been exported from the Black Sea. It is the only area in which Moscow and Kiev have found an understanding in these months of war, to avert a global crisis and cool down prices. A parallel agreement concerns Russian exports: but at the talks in Geneva Serghej Vershinin, Russian deputy foreign minister, pointed out that Russian grain and fertilizers – albeit exempt from Western sanctions – continue to run into restrictions that regulate payments, insurance, transport. Moscow has always insisted on linking its green light to a relaxation of the sanctions regime: “Our next decisions – said Vershinin in Geneva – will depend on tangible progress in the normalization of our agricultural exports: not in words but in deeds”.

The adaptation of the Russian economy to a war that one commentator, Maxim Trudolyubov, has defined as “the new normal” for Vladimir Putin, will be the focus of the first face-to-face between the president and one of the main expressions of national business on Thursday : The leaders of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs (RSPP). Their previous meeting dates back to February 24, 2022, a few hours after the announcement of the intervention in Ukraine.

“During this year – said a few weeks ago a source reported by the business daily Vedomosti – the business world has seen the accumulation of questions that need a direct dialogue with the powers that be”. Industrialists are a bit between two fires: on the one hand they are facing unprecedented sanctions that limit financial and logistic channels, the possibility of supplying components and technologies, access to traditional markets. On the other hand, the State, which is looking for resources to finance the war effort, has made it clear that it will ask industry for a greater contribution.

“One-off” taxes and production transfers in support of the military industry are hypothesized. In exchange, the Kremlin could agree to ease the penalties for economic crimes. “We have faced the sanctions – explained on Vedomosti Anatolij Aksakov, member of the board of RSPP and chairman of the parliamentary commission for the financial markets -, now the most important question is how to build the country in the new conditions”.

