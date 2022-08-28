Russia and Ukraine once again accused each other of shelling the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant on the 27th. Russia said Ukrainian forces had shelled the nuclear power plant three times in the past 24 hours. The Ukrainian side said that the Russian army shelled the nuclear power plant area again and is currently determining the damage.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued an announcement on the 27th saying that in the past 24 hours, Ukrainian artillery shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant area three times, firing a total of 17 shells, four of which hit the roof of a nuclear fuel storage facility. However, the Russian Ministry of Defense emphasized that the radiation level of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is normal and the condition of the nuclear power plant is monitored. The Russian Ministry of Defense also stated that a Russian special force was stationed at the perimeter of the nuclear power plant, and no heavy weapons were deployed near the nuclear power plant.

The Ukrainian State Nuclear Energy Corporation said on the 27th that the Russian army shelled the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant area again in the past 24 hours and is currently determining the damage. According to the Ukrainian state news agency, the Ukrainian side said on the 27th that Ukraine ended its cooperation with Russia in the field of nuclear energy.

Nuclear power is an important energy source in Ukraine. There are many nuclear power plants in Ukraine, which provide about 50% of the electricity required by Ukraine. Among them, the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and one of the largest nuclear power plants in Europe. It has 6 nuclear reactors, which were successively completed and operated from 1985 to 1995, and the power generation accounts for about 25% of Ukraine’s total power generation. From March 2022, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant is under the control of the Russian army. Recently, the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant has been attacked several times, and Russia and Ukraine have accused each other of being responsible for the attack on the nuclear power plant. Experts say an explosion at the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant would be far more damaging than the 1986 Chernobyl accident.