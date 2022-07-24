Day 151 of war. Six months have passed since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine and day after day, hour after hour, the conflict intensifies. The Ukrainian president, Voldymyr Zelensky, encourages the population to move forward and not “slow down”: “We are doing everything to inflict the greatest possible losses on the enemy and to gather as much support as possible for Ukraine”, he said yesterday in his speech. usual evening message. “Even the Russians – he added – admit that Ukraine will win: we hear it constantly in their conversations with relatives”. After the missiles launched by Moscow against the port of Odessa – an attack of which Russia has admitted paternity -, the Ukrainian counter-offensive continues: according to the General Staff, attacks in several directions in Donetsk have been repelled, while the military administration of Kherson has said certain that the area will be liberated “definitively” by September.

But Russian operations are also continuing. Yesterday bombs on Mykolaiv, explosions in Melitopol and attacks in Donetsk, where two schools were destroyed. Sergej Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister, warns that Moscow will help the Ukrainian people “to get rid of the absolutely anti-popular and anti-historical regime”, reiterating that he has no “prejudices” about the resumption of talks with the Ukrainians. On the wheat front, Lavrov argues that Moscow will keep its commitments on exports from the Black Sea, and explains that the Russian, Turkish and third-party navies as yet unidentified will ensure the safety of the ships.

The head of the military administration of Nikopol, Yevhen Yevtushenko, reported that Russian troops fired missiles in the direction of Zaporizhzhia from the occupied territory of Energodar. Ukrinform reports it. According to him, the Russians used more rocket launchers.

00.00 – Zelensky: “Sixth month of war, keep fighting”

Ukraine has entered “the sixth month of this brutal war” and “this week there will be important visits by partners, important negotiations and, above all, there will be a further advance of Ukrainian positions”: promised the president, Volodymyr Zelensky, in his evening video message on Telegram. “We do not slow down and, as every day for five months, we do everything to inflict the greatest possible losses on the enemy and to gather as much support as possible for Ukraine,” added Zelensky. Then he recalled that on July 28, Ukraine will celebrate, for the first time, the Day of Statehood, a new holiday introduced last year. “We will celebrate, despite everything,” assured the Ukrainian leader.

