It is the 220th day of war in Ukraine. Putin signed and celebrated the unilateral annexation to Russia of the Ukrainian regions of Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Donetsk and Lugansk which will be fully part of the Russian Federation. For this reason, Moscow will consider possible Ukrainian attacks against the territories that will become part of the Federation as an act of aggression against Russia. “Today is a special, solemn and, without any exaggeration, historic day,” said the Russian president speaking at the concert-rally organized on Red Square, adding: “The victory will be ours.” Ukrainian President Zelensky responds by asking for Kiev’s accelerated membership of NATO. “In fact, we are already in NATO. We have already demonstrated compatibility with Alliance standards ». “Ukraine will not negotiate with Russia as long as Vladimir Putin is its president,” Zelensky also added.



“The United States condemns Russia’s fraudulent attempt to annex the sovereign territory of Ukraine”, comments American President Joe Biden, assuring that Washington will continue to support Kiev “with arms and diplomacy”. “This is the largest attempt to annex European territory by force since the Second World War,” echoes NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The two explosions that occurred at the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines off the Danish island of Bornholm and in south-east Sweden were “probably caused by hundreds of kilos of explosives”. This is what Denmark and Sweden write in a joint letter sent to the UN Security Council. The methane cloud that formed following the gas leak from the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines on 27 September is about to arrive in Italy. Our country will only be touched by the tail of this “heap” of methane. According to experts, there is no danger either of pollution or for the health of citizens, given that the cloud in its movements is very diluted in the atmosphere.

Rain of missiles on a column of unarmed Ukrainian civilians near Zaporizhzhia. A real carnage with an uncertain budget, the dead would be at least 30 and a hundred injured.

00.01 – Nord Stream, Gazprom: difficult repair, we don’t have timing

The Russian energy giant Gazprom says it has begun evaluating solutions to make the damaged Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines operational again, which have recorded several leaks in recent days, considered as the result of sabotage. However, the task “will be daunting from a technical point of view,” spokesman Sergei Kupriyanov told the UN Security Council in New York via video link. The spokesperson explained that there is no timeline for repairs as such leaks have never occurred before. Kupriyanov called the situation “absolutely unprecedented”.

