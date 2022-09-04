It is the 194 day of war in Ukraine. “The actions of the West have caused a great global storm”, but Russia “is able to preserve macro-stability”. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov has thus returned to threaten the allies in Kiev, blaming European politicians with the responsibility for blocking gas supply through Nord Stream 1 and expensive energy. Russia has “broken the contracts, it is no longer a reliable supplier,” said German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, announcing a new package of measures in Germany, which includes investments of 65 billion euros against inflation and rising energy prices.

Yesterday there was also a phone call between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen. On Twitter Zelensky wrote that he had discussed the next tranche of macro-financial aid from the European Union but also that he had “talked about measures to limit Russia’s excess profits from the sale of oil and gas.”

On the fighting front, the Russians continue to bomb civilians in the Kherson region. According to Ukrainian sources, the populated areas of the Beryslav and Kherson districts have been hit. Private homes were damaged and a church was destroyed in the Beryslav district. There are civilians injured.

Updates hour by hour

00.01 – Moscow: retaliatory measures after the EU halt to the visa granting agreement

Moscow will announce retaliation measures following the EU’s decision to suspend the visa facilitation agreement with Russia after receiving official notification. This was stated by the permanent representative of the Russian Federation to the EU Vladimir Chizhov as reported by the Russian news agency ‘Tass’ in an interview with the newspaper Izvestia which will be published on Monday. “Upon receiving official notification, we will formulate retaliatory action. It is inevitable, ”the diplomat stressed.

