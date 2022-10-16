It is the 236th day of the war in Ukraine. A 28-year-old Italian citizen, (currently identified only with initials, EP), foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed yesterday during a fight in the Donetsk region. He would have enlisted in Putin’s armed forces in the self-proclaimed republic. According to Italian intelligence, there are about twenty of our compatriots engaged on the Russian-Ukrainian front, on the two sides.

Meanwhile yesterday there were still large-scale attacks and pressure from the invaders remains very high. The response of the defenders is entrusted to truppe che spingono a sud, per reprindersi Kherson e Zaporizhzhia. While the attacks across the border, in the Belgorod region, have become almost daily.

In Izyum, recovered after six months of Russian occupation, other horrors emerge, including a mass burial site on the outskirts of the city.

And the 007 Americans believe that Teheran is ready to provide its ally Putin not only with attack drones, but also surface-to-surface missiles. A move that worries Israel“Iran’s delivery of ballistic missiles to Russia is a call” for the Jewish state to “provide military aid to Ukraine,” tweeted Diaspora Minister Nachman Shai.

To know more

– Peace is not made with weapons Massimo Giannini, Renzo Piano

– Sasha, tortured by the Russians: “They killed my sister and reduced her like a vegetable to make me confess” Francesca Mannocchi

– Giulia Schiff, the Italian enlisted in Ukraine returns home: “Have I ever killed someone? I am a soldier “

– Erdogan and Putin, enemy-allies: their goal is not peace Francesca Mannocchi

– From the office to the coffin in fifteen days: the “mobik”, Putin’s cannon fodder Anna Zafesova

Updates hour by hour

23.41 – Attack on Mykolaiv, a fuel depot on fire

According to the UNIAN agency, after the drone attack on Mykolaiv, a fuel and lubricant depot would be in flames.

23.19 – Italian foreign fighter killed in Donetsk

A 28-year-old Italian citizen, a foreign fighter for the Russian militias, was killed yesterday during a fight in the Donesk region. According to beraking latest news from diplomatic sources, the 28 year old EP he would have enlisted in Putin’s militias in the self-proclaimed republic of Donesk. The Italian boy had been living near the city of Rostov for some time. From the first investigations, the killed Italian citizen would have been close to the Italian community of Fort Rus which would have embraced pro-Russian politics in its most extremist positions.

Yesterday’s news and insights