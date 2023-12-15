Russia – Ukraine War: EU approves starting accession negotiations with Kyiv while Hungary blocks more than US$50 billion in aid for Ukrainians

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, has expressed his joy and gratitude after the European Union (EU) decided to start accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova, granting candidate status to Georgia. Zelensky described this as a victory for Ukraine, all of Europe, and stressed that it motivates, inspires, and strengthens.

The decision was made at a summit in Brussels this Thursday, with a spokesman for Charles Michel, president of the European Council, confirming that the agreement was unanimous. However, Hungary did not veto the move despite its long-standing opposition to starting talks with Kyiv. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was absent from the room when approval was given, and he later announced that Hungary would block 50 billion euros in EU aid for Ukraine.

EU leaders stated that talks on this aid to Ukraine would resume early next year, acknowledging the country’s critical dependence on EU and US funding as it continues to fight Russian occupation forces. However, before announcing his blockade of aid to Ukraine, Orban made it clear that Hungary does not want to participate in Ukraine’s bid to join the EU, calling it a “bad decision.”

The process of EU membership talks can take years, so Thursday’s decision does not guarantee Ukraine’s membership. Nonetheless, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz praised the decision as a strong signal of support for both Ukraine and Moldova, stating that it is clear they belong to the “European family.”

This decision comes as a respite for Ukrainians after nearly 22 months of war with Russia and an ongoing effort to secure Western military and financial aid, which has become even more critical as Ukraine’s counteroffensive against Russian forces was halted at the start of the winter. Earlier on Thursday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had mocked Ukraine, claiming that Western support is drying up, warning that “those gifts could run out at some point.”

The decision to start EU accession talks with Ukraine, grant candidate status to Georgia, and resume aid discussions is seen as a significant step that could potentially benefit the three countries and further redefine their relationship with Europe.

