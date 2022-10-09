“NATO has been betrayed by some member countries because the constitutive rules of NATO have not been respected. Meetings of the Atlantic Committee should be seen. If there was a real consultation. I am sure there has not been. “Thus General Leonardo Tricarico, former Chief of Staff of the Air Force, president of the Icsa Foundation, interviewed on Presa Diretta in the episode that will be broadcast tomorrow at 21.25 on Rai3. On the responsibility of some NATO member countries that would have betrayed article four of the Alliance – which says that decisions must be taken unanimously – Tricarico stresses that “Stoltenberg who had a negative role in this whole affair – because I would like to remind you that Stoltenberg is only authorized to lead the consultations, so he can speak only when he is authorized to do so by all member countries – he has always rattled, he has always thrown fuel on the fire, he has always been someone else’s ventriloquist. “” The only consultation of which we have evidence – continues the general – is of Lloyd Austin, US Secretary of State for Defense, who has shown what is the final solution for him and q so to reduce Putin to military impotence. The United States, in particular to Joe Biden, has never spoken the word negotiated ».