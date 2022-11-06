The war in Ukraine records new diplomatic attempts: it is the Americans, according to the Washington Post, who are trying to mitigate the intransigence of Ukrainian President Zelensky. A private mediation, aimed at convincing the Kiev leader not to publicly reject the mere concept of negotiations with Moscow. Meanwhile, the Russian attacks continue: during the night several missiles hit a shopping center in the Zaporizhzhia area. In Italy, the political debate rages after the demonstrations for peace in Rome and Milan with Giuseppe Conte attacking the government: no more weapons in Kiev without a debate in the House.

The interview – Akhmed Zakayev: “Putin started with my Chechnya, he won’t stop as long as the Russian empire exists”

The point – Arms clash in Kiev, Conte attacks the government

9.52 – Conte: “Stop the military escalation, we need a peace conference”

“No to military escalation and the risk of nuclear explosions. We need an international conference under the aegis of the United Nations ”. The leader of the 5-star Movement, Giuseppe Conte, reiterates the line on the conflict in Ukraine. And he remarks to Qn: “Do not dare to make a new decree to send weapons to Kiev without going through Parliament.” “We believe that at this point weapons must stop and there must be this turning point in terms of peace negotiations – underlines the former premier -. The Italian government should first of all share this new strategy within the European Union and bring it to the headquarters of the Atlantic Alliance. In short, the European Union must pursue strategic interests that cannot be flattened on those of Washington. It must raise its head and we must arrive at an international conference under the aegis of the United Nations with the leading role of the Union and the participation of the Holy See ”. Finally, Conte insists, as he did yesterday on the occasion of the demonstration for peace in Rome: «We know that Minister Crosetto is preparing a new decree for the dispatch of weapons. Well, do not dare this political government, which no longer has the justification of being an executive of national salvation, of trampling the parliamentary dialectic and preparing the provision without going through Parliament ».

09.07 – Iran, drones in Moscow before the war

While in Ukraine the air alarm sirens that forced the population into shelters have returned and the tension in the Kherson region remains very high, Iran admits to having supplied the killer drones to Moscow. But ‘before the war’, Tehran underlines, unleashing Volodymyr Zelensky’s reply: “Even in this confession”, the Iranians “lied. We shoot down at least ten Iranian drones every day, and the Iranian regime claims to have given few and even before beginning of the invasion “, thundered the Ukrainian president, asking that” the Russian terrorists “and” his accomplices “do not go unpunished.

08.12 – Night attack on Zaporizhzhia, a dead man and building on fire

Night missile attack on Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. As Ukrinform reports, the Russians bombed a commercial building and destroyed it; one person died. The attacks resulted in a fire in one of the city’s residential districts.

07.56 – USA in Zelensky, do not publicly close to negotiations

The Biden administration is privately encouraging Ukrainian leaders to signal openness to negotiations with Russia and to stop publicly refusing to enter negotiations unless Russian President Vladimir Putin is deposed. This was reported by the Washington post, which cites sources aware of the ongoing discussions between Washington and Kiev. The American request, adds the capital daily, does not aim to push Ukraine to negotiate, but an attempt to guarantee Kiev the support of other countries in the face of the hypothesis that the war will last for many years.