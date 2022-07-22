127 days have passed since the beginning of Russia’s war against Ukraine.

The Kremlin spokesman, Dmitri Peskov, launches new implicit threats to NATO, arguing that providing economic and military aid to Kiev “only intensifies the conflict”. Meanwhile, the regional governor of Lugansk, Sergey Gaidai, says that the situation in Lysychansk, in Donbass, is “extremely difficult”, and that the evacuations of civilians are impossible.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky finally praised the Ukrainian armed forces for their role in the Russian withdrawal from Snake Island. In his usual evening speech yesterday, the Kiev leader said he was “grateful to our gunners, the aviation pilots, the army and the air forces.” Then he stressed that the islet is a strategic point and the Russian withdrawal “significantly changes the situation in the Black Sea”. According to Zelensky, all this “does not guarantee security, does not guarantee that the enemy will not return, but already limits the actions of the occupiers considerably. Step by step we will push them out of our sea, our land, our sky ».