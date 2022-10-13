It is the 233rd day of the war in Ukraine. New Moscow air raids hit the port city of Mykolaiv. Also along the southern front of the conflict, the push of Kiev continues in the counter-offensive which aims to push the Russians over the course of the Dnieper River.

The question of a possible resolution to the conflict was not discussed in Astana, where Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Turkish leader Erdogan. Instead, the gas axis is born: “The potential hub in Turkey can be the platform for determining the price,” said Putin, adding “full supply to Ankara because it is the most reliable partner”. Meanwhile, the German line passes, the price cap is not on the agenda of the European Union for now.

Russian tank passes over the mines (clearly visible) and jumps into the air. The Ukrainians’ accusation: “They are deserting” news/ucraina_russia_news_guerra_oggi_14_ottobre-11829879/&el=player_ex_11739088″>

