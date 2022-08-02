It is 160th day of war in Ukraine and there is no sign of truce, the mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkevych, said that during the night, new explosions were heard in various districts of the city. One person would have been injured. The Kyiv Independent reports it. While three people were killed in a Russian bombing while an evacuation operation was underway in Kherson with a minibus. New appropriations to arm Ukraine: 500 million euros from the EU and 550 million dollars from the United States

07.00 – Scholz, weapons in Kiev that not even the Bundeswehr has

The German canceller Olaf Scholz assured that it is not true that military support for Ukraine is waning. He said it in an interview with the Globe and Mail. “Since the first days after Russia’s attack on Ukraine”, Germany has supplied arms and ammunition of all kinds to the Ukrainian armed forces. “We have delivered everything we designed: anti-tank and anti-aircraft systems, mines, cannons, tons of ammunition and non-lethal assistance. Since then we have moved on to more complex and expensive systems: self-propelled howitzers, multiple rocket launchers, anti-aircraft systems, radar Some of these systems are so that few have been produced and of them – he added – are not even new ones introduced in the Bundeswehr “, the German army.

06.27 – Army repels Russian assault on Vershina, fighting at the gates of Bakhmut

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have repelled an assault attempt by Russian forces in the areas of Yakolevka, Vershina, Kodema and Maiskoye, in the Donetsk region, as fighting continues at the gates of Bakhmut and Zaytsevoy, where Russian forces have slowly advanced in recent days. . In the Bakhmut area, in particular, there was air and artillery bombing in Yakolevka, Soledar, Kodema, Semigorye, Mayskoye and Zaitsevo. This is what was reported on Facebook by the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, which confirms the risk of air and missile attacks from the territory of Belarus. In the direction of Seversk, however, the Russian army continued artillery bombardments and aerial reconnaissance of the Ukrainian defensive lines, without however attempting further ground advances. Russian artillery bombardments also continued in the Kharkiv and Kramatorsk areas.

06.10 – Russian bombers evacuated their minibuses, three dead

Three people died in the Russian bombing of a minibus carrying people fleeing an occupied village. This was reported by the Southern Ukrainian operational command, specifying that the attack occurred near Dovhove, in the Kherson oblast. The minibus was reportedly carrying seven people fleeing the temporarily occupied village of Starosillia. The survivors were hospitalized in Kryvyi Rih.

05.50 – Sobolevsky: in the Kershon region 50 cities removed from Russian control

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian troops have liberated about 50 cities, according to Yuri Sobolevsky, deputy head of the deposed Kherson regional council.

04.00 – Twenty-two thousand Russian soldiers ready to attack Mykolaiv

Ukrainian presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said around 22,000 Russian soldiers are preparing to advance to the cities of Kriviy Rih and Mykolaiv

03.00 – Moscow: ready to test Kiev bombs on Zaporizhzhia in Iaea

The pro-Russian administration of the occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region is ready to provide the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) with evidence in support of the thesis that there have been Ukrainian bombings against the local nuclear power plant: Vladimir told TASS Rogov, a local government official.

00.05 – Zelensky thanks Biden for the “robust help”

“Thanks to the President of the United States for leadership, robust support for Ukraine and for understanding that Russia is a threat to the entire civilized world. Together we are defending the values ​​of freedom common to both Ukraine and the United States. The new defense aid package is getting closer to victory ». Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky writes on twitter.

00.02 – USA, Biden authorizes another 550 million dollars in military aid to Ukraine

The Biden administration will authorize an additional $ 550 million in military aid to Ukraine today. National Security Council spokesman John Kir announced during a White House press conference. In the package there will be more Himars systems and other ammunition, he pointed out.

00.00 – Zelensky, too early to rejoice for grain exports

For the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky, it is “too early” for the resumption of grain exports after the departure of the first ship loaded with cereals from Odessa this morning, after the agreement reached with Russia thanks to the mediation of Turkey and the UN.

