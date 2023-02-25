Chinese diplomacy on the war in Ukraine continues to move. Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko arrives in Beijing on Tuesday for a three-day visit during which he will meet with Xi Jinping. Certainly not a moment like any other for the Chinese leader, engaged between Sunday and Monday in the second Plenum of the XX Central Committee of the Communist Party and starting next Saturday in the “two sessions”, the annual legislative appointment this year more awaited than usual because among other things he will be called to confirm the third presidential term for Xi. But it is a delicate moment also (and above all) on the front of the conflict. On Friday, China published its position paper with 12 points designed to facilitate the achievement of a political solution to what Beijing continues to define as a “crisis” and not a “war”.

The announcement of Lukashenko’s visit is creating different reactions in China. On social media, many welcomed the news as a sign of confidence in the Chinese government document. And there are those who imagine that the Belarusian leader could almost act as an intermediary between Beijing and Moscow, two partners linked by a friendship defined by Vladimir Putin as “limitless” but which perhaps have different needs and certainly different modus operandi.

According to the official statement from Minsk, Lukashenko and Xi “will hold talks in narrow and extended formats”, with the focus “on the development of trade cooperation, investment and the implementation of large-scale joint projects”, i.e. Belt and Road Initiative and Global Security Initiative, the twin project launched by Xi in 2022 and for which China has just published the concept paper. But the Belarusian news agency itself admits that there will be talk of “interaction in the political sphere and response to the most acute challenges of the current international situation”. Ergo, war in Ukraine.

Belarus is Moscow’s closest ally, on which it is dependent both politically and economically. Ukraine has repeatedly expressed fears that Minsk could actively enter the conflict, something that has not happened so far even if the Belarusian territory was used as a launching pad for the Russian attack at the beginning of the conflict.

Among other things, Lukashenko communicated that he had a “long conversation” by telephone “on many subjects” with Putin on the anniversary of the invasion. Predictable that he will talk about it in Beijing, with a mutual update on the respective diplomatic maneuvers.

China will guarantee support to Belarus, where it has projected itself decisively in recent years, and will reiterate its no to economic sanctions against Minsk. But it could also test the ground to understand in a conversation with potentially fewer constraints what Putin’s next moves might be and whether China‘s initiative to play a more active role in the Ukrainian dossier could lead somewhere or will it be destined to remain a more of a facade move to be flaunted as proof of good will in front of the West.

The Chinese position paper has been harshly criticized by both NATO and the United States. Joe Biden said the text “only benefits Russia”.

And even at the Finance G20 held in Bangalore, India, Beijing did not sign the final communiqué after lengthy negotiations not to use the word “war” and to remove references to Moscow’s responsibilities.

The peace envisioned by China is one in which no distinction is made between aggressors and attacked and no one is condemned, even though Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has declared that Beijing’s text seems to demonstrate that “there is respect for our territorial integrity and for safety issues. Zelensky also expressed his desire to meet Xi to “work together” on a political solution.

Certainly Xi will meet Emmanuel Macron. Also today, a few hours after the announcement of Lukashenko’s visit, the Elysée announced that the French president will travel to Beijing at the beginning of April.

“The fact that China is engaging in peace efforts is a good thing,” Macron said, asking Beijing not to “supply arms to Russia.” An eventuality that Biden said he “did not foresee”, despite the fears in this regard expressed by his secretary of state Antony Blinken and by US intelligence. Last week, after meeting the Chinese diplomatic chief Wang Yi, France had made it known that she would “work with China to achieve peace”.

Macron’s trip signals that in Europe there are those who believe, or at least want to believe, that Beijing can play a concrete role and believe that division into blocs should not be fueled, risking bringing China and Russia closer together. But between now and April a lot of things can happen. And without the resumption of dialogue between the two powers, Washington and Beijing, it is difficult for a position paper, of whatever origin, to be transformed into a concrete peace plan.