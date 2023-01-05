WASHINGTON. The American president Joe Biden puts on the table the hypothesis of sending Bradley armored vehicles to Ukraine and joins Emanuel Macron who promised Zelensky light tanks, the AMX 10-RCs.

These are signs that testify that the Western bloc does not see an easing of the fighting phase in Ukraine. The US military has thousands of Bradleys that could give Ukraine new firepower on the battlefield. It is not clear how many armored fighting vehicles the US is preparing to give to Kiev, but an announcement will come in the coming days. However, the Pentagon will not insert the Abrams tanks, those explicitly requested by Zelensky in his lightning mission to Washington at the end of December.

Arming the ally remains the leitmotif of the US strategy also because Erdogan’s mediation is viewed with skepticism, diplomatic caution makes John Kirby, spokesman for the National Security Council, say that America does not interfere with the actions of “a a precious NATO ally like Ankara», but the confidence that his mediation and Erdogan’s promise to work for a lasting peace find no glimmers of optimism. In fact, other sources from the Administration outline an increasingly problematic scenario on the ground. A White House official explained that “the winter, contrary to what some expected, is showing a phase of intense and violent fighting” on the ground. The reference is above all to the Donbass, where the US is observing the movement of men and equipment on the Russian side with “the aim of breaking the balance”. The focus remains the battle of Bakhmut and what Washington reads in the clash for this pre-war town of 70,000 inhabitants and now reduced to a few hundred, is a sort of “comparison model that Moscow will try to apply elsewhere as well”. Sources in the Biden administration called Bakhmut’s situation “uncertain” and said that the conflict in Donbass “will still last”. In fact, according to US intelligence, the Russians have made “incremental gains” and will not stop. Concept espoused by Jens Stoltenberg, NATO secretary general, who from Oslo said that the Russians have shown “a very great willingness to tolerate losses and suffering”. Hence the warning of how “dangerous it would be to underestimate Putin”. There are, he reiterated, no indications that the Kremlin has changed “plans and objectives in Ukraine”.

It is in this scenario that America justifies the Ukrainian raids across the border “as military objectives”. The White House has abandoned its caution and while it does not openly support the Ukrainian operations, it is also doing nothing to distance itself from it. On the other hand, the line remains the one indicated from the beginning: the US supports Kiev, but it is up to the Ukrainians to decide how to move on the battlefield, which targets to hit and ultimately whether and when to start negotiations. Putin, yesterday declaring the truce for tomorrow on the occasion of Orthodox Christmas, opened his way to negotiations, provided that “Kiev becomes aware of the situation on the ground”. Which means, in the words of the Kremlin, that territories under total or partial control or disputed can be annexed. It’s not even a departure for a negotiation. Among other things, in Washington yesterday they reiterated that “Crimea was and is Ukraine’s”, thus legitimizing any action by Zelensky to bring it back under the control of Kiev.