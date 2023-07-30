Russia, Ukrainian drones hit two buildings in central Moscow, the mayor: “No victims”. the video of the night attack

Ukrainian drones attacked in the night Mosca damaging two office buildings. This was confirmed by the mayor of the Russian capital Sergei Sobyanin on Telegram. “An attempted terrorist attack by the Kiev regime with unmanned aerial vehicles against facilities in the city of Moscow has been thwarted,” the Russian Defense Department quoted by Tass as saying. “A Ukrainian UAV was destroyed in flight by air defense assets over the territory of the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region”. Two more drones “crashed on the territory of the “Moscow-City” non-residential building complex. Tass also reports one injured following the explosion caused by one of the drones.

“Ukrainian drones attacked tonight. The facades of two of the city’s office towers were slightly damaged. There are no casualties or injuries,” she wrote on Telegram.

Moscow and its environs, which are some 500 kilometers from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine. Tonight’s attack is the latest in a string of recent drone strikes, including one on the Kremlin, which Moscow has blamed on Kiev.

