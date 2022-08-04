Home World Russia, US basketball star Griner convicted of cannabis possession
A Moscow court has convicted the American basketball player Brittney Griner of possession and smuggling of drugs. The extent of the sentence will be announced shortly.

The prosecutor had asked for a 9 and a half year sentence for the US basketball star. Considered one of the best basketball players in the world, she was arrested in February upon her arrival in Moscow. She is accused of drug possession after she found cartridges containing cannabis blend in her luggage.

“I was wrong but politics does not influence the sentence”

“I made a mistake in good faith and I hope you don’t want to end my life with your sentence,” said Griner, 32, visibly moved. “I did not intend to offend anyone, put the Russian population at risk or violate any law,” she added. “They call me a political pawn, but I hope that politics will stay out of this room.”

The basketball player, who appeared behind bars and handcuffed, apologized to my team, my family. I didn’t want to hurt anyone. The only thing I want is to go back to them. ‘

The trial ended nearly six months after Griner’s arrest at a Moscow airport, in a case involving the highest levels of diplomacy, with Washington proposing a prisoner swap to free the athlete.

