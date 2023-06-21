Russia-Uzbekistan situation: Russia may withdraw from the Black Sea grain transport agreement due

China News Agency, Beijing, June 21. Comprehensive news: Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin said on the 20th local time that Russia is taking necessary measures to withdraw from the agreement on the export of agricultural products to Black Sea ports after it expires on July 18. On the 20th, Russia and Ukraine each reported the casualties in the relevant areas since the dam of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station was destroyed. Dozens of victims have been killed.

Russia may withdraw from the Black Sea grain agreement after it expires

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Vershinin said on the 20th that Russia may conduct a new round of consultations with the United Nations on the agreement on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports, but at the same time it is also taking necessary measures to ensure that the agreement expires. then exit.

He also said that when the United Nations held relevant consultations with Russia on the 9th of this month, it admitted that it could not meet three of the five necessary conditions put forward by Russia to extend the agreement: the restoration of the Togliatti-Odessa liquid ammonia pipeline, Reconnecting Russian Agricultural Bank to the Society for Worldwide Interbank Financial Telecommunication (SWIFT) payment system, resuming the supply of agricultural machinery and spare parts to Russia.

In July 2022, Russia and Ukraine signed agreements with the United Nations and Turkey on the export of agricultural products at Black Sea ports. The agreement has since been extended several times, and the current expiration date is July 18 this year. The Russian side has repeatedly expressed dissatisfaction with the implementation of parts of the agreement involving Russia.

According to the TASS news agency, the United Nations issued a statement on the 20th stating that the total amount of grain exported under the framework of the agreement fell to 1.3 million tons in May, the lowest level since the agreement came into effect.

Dozens dead as Kakhovka dam damaged

The Russian Satellite News Agency quoted the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations on the 20th as saying that as of the same day, the remains of 38 victims were found in the submerged area after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower dam, and 115 people died due to hypothermia and hypothermia. Seek medical attention for trauma.

According to the Ukrainian National News Agency, Ukrainian Minister of the Interior Igor Klimenko stated through social media on the 20th that since the Kakhovka hydropower dam was destroyed, a total of 595 houses in the Kherson region have been flooded, and 21 others have been flooded. 28 people were killed and 28 were injured, 5 of whom were killed by Russian shelling.

According to the Ukrainian President’s website, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on the 20th that Ukrainian personnel who were carrying out rescue missions related to the Kakhovka Hydropower Dam in the Kherson region were shelled by the Russian army on the same day, resulting in 1 death and 8 injuries.

After the dam of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station was damaged on the 6th, both Russia and Ukraine accused each other of sabotage.

TASS News Agency reported on the 21st that Bastyrykin, chairman of the Russian Federation Investigative Committee, said that the agency conducted expert appraisal after the destruction of the Kakhovka hydropower dam and was confirming the Ukrainian military personnel involved in the sabotage.

Russia says Moscow region hit by drone attack

According to the Russian Satellite News Agency, Vorobyov, the governor of Russia’s Moscow State, said on the 21st that two drones were shot down by Russia when they tried to approach a military warehouse in the southwest of the state that morning, without causing any damage.

The Russian Ministry of Defense issued a statement on the same day saying that Ukraine used three drones to launch a “terrorist attack” on facilities in Moscow Oblast that day, and all drones were intercepted and destroyed.

Ukraine has yet to respond to the incident.

Ukrainian officials say Russian troops failed to break through defense lines in eastern Uzbekistan

According to news from the Ukrainian News Agency on the 20th, Ukrainian Deputy Minister of Defense Marial said that the Russian army’s current main offensive direction is the Udon region, where the Ukrainian army has successfully defended the line of defense. Russia called Artemovsk) quite. At the same time, the Ukrainian army is launching an offensive in the Zaporozhye region.

(Original title: Russia-Uzbekistan situation progress: Russia may withdraw from the Black Sea grain transportation agreement due to the expiration of the Kakhovka Hydropower Station incident has caused dozens of deaths)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

