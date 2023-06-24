Home » Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov after the announcement of their leader Prigozhin
World

Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov after the announcement of their leader Prigozhin

by admin
Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov after the announcement of their leader Prigozhin

A video posted on Telegram shows a group of Wagner soldiers cheer after the broadcast of their boss’s audio message Prigozhin, in which he orders to return the convoys to the bases to “avoid bloodshed”. The footage was shot at Rostovthe Russian city not far from border with Ukraine ended up this morning under the control of the mercenary organization. According to the Russian TV station RT, the Wagner troops are packing up to leave the city

Previous Article

Wagner against Moscow, the Ukrainian truce that “covered” Prigozhin in Donbass and started the coup in Russia

See also  Strengthen the deployment of transport capacity and encrypt popular airlines to ensure travel during the Spring Festival-Qianlong.com·China Capital.com

You may also like

The occupation of Rostov-on-Don by the Wagner group,...

Wagner’s coup stops 200 km from Moscow: Putin...

Marina and Roberto, breakthrough coming?

Tennis, ATP Queen’s – Carlos Alcaraz in the...

Prmeinuo Sedrik Rusel | Sport

Russia files criminal case against founder of Wagner...

Vangoura return with the advance single “Duende”

Art, dance and music in the “abandoned” alleys...

Jerusalem’s Armenian community fears erasure after controversial land...

Why did Wagner give up the conquest of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy