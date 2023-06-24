Russia, Wagner soldiers are preparing to leave Rostov after the announcement of their leader Prigozhin

A video posted on Telegram shows a group of Wagner soldiers cheer after the broadcast of their boss’s audio message Prigozhin, in which he orders to return the convoys to the bases to “avoid bloodshed”. The footage was shot at Rostovthe Russian city not far from border with Ukraine ended up this morning under the control of the mercenary organization. According to the Russian TV station RT, the Wagner troops are packing up to leave the city

